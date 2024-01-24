Texas car safety inspections to change in 2025, but not the cost

The 10-minute inspection shop in Cedar Park had a steady flow of customers on Wednesday. The annual auto check-ups also came with a few questions about reports of a free pass that’s coming this time next year.

"Well, it's not, nothing's free," said Bill Schwartz, who owns three shops in Austin that provide safety and emission inspections.

Schwartz is spending a lot of time talking to customers about HB 3297, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in August.

The legislation eliminates vehicle safety inspections for non-commercial vehicles starting in 2025. It’s a move Schwartz opposed because he believes the safety inspection rule keeps defective cars off the roads.

"It was done because the small town folks, legislators from the small towns, thought that it was a big inconvenience, which it is. However, it's going to cost the lives of Texans," said Schwartz.

Lawmakers did not eliminate emission testing, which involves a federal rule. That inspection is still required in Travis and Williamson Counties, as well as 11 other urban counties with ozone problems.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Emmission test counties:

Houston-Galveston-Brazoria Program Area: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, and Montgomery Counties

Dallas-Fort Worth Program Area: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, and Tarrant Counties

Austin Area: Travis and Williamson Counties

El Paso Area: El Paso County

San Antonio Area: Bexar County (beginning on November 1, 2026)

There's another catch to HB 3297. The new law did not eliminate the fee for safety inspections. The state simply adjusted it, and moved it, adding $7.50 to your annual vehicle registration fee. The money will be split up with:

$3.50 to the Texas Mobility Fund

$2 to the state General Fund

$2 to the Clean Air Account

New car buyers will not have to pay the revamped $7 fee. But they are not getting a free ride. Lawmakers created a one-time fee of $16.75 that they will have to pay at registration. All of that is a surprise to customers like Jennifer Marks.

"I would prefer we got rid of the whole thing. But hey, if that's going to take one step out of my day not to have to come here, and I still have to pay the fee, I'm fine with that. It's probably better than what I'm doing today," said Marks.

Eliminating the safety check, in the inspection business, may have unintended consequences. Schwartz predicts businesses like his will close down. That could make it harder to schedule emissions testing. And then, there is the human cost.

"Yeah, I've got 20 employees that are going to be looking for a new job this time next year if nothing is done about this fee," said Schwartz.

This case of political bait and switch doesn't sit well with Tracy Doyal. He had a message for state lawmakers.

"Quit jacking around with the laws. Make it easy for the citizens to live here instead of having to jump through a bunch of hoops," said Doyal.

The solution to avoiding emission testing gridlock and saving jobs, apparently, is raising the fees.

"The emission fee needs to go up to somewhere between $20 and $25. In order to make it worthwhile for people like myself to run these businesses and keep these guys employed. And in order to get driver's inspections in a timely and easy manner," said Schwartz.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would have to pass a new rule to increase the service fee for emissions testing.

Currently, there is not a standard rate. Fees range from $18.50 in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. It's just under $12 in the Austin and El Paso metro areas.