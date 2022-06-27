Texas Democrats respond to Roe v. Wade decision

Friday's decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization was a win for the pro-life movement. The Texas Alliance for Life released a statement on Friday:

"We are ecstatic. The supreme court finally remedied a terrible decision made nearly half a century ago that profoundly damaged society in America. Legal abortions have claimed the lives of more than 62 million unborn children and have hurt countless women. That will no longer be the case in Texas. Roe’s unsound and ultimately indefensible reasoning cost the trust of millions of Americans in the Supreme Court. This decision begins to restore confidence in the Supreme Court and its application of constitutional principles."

However, those who are pro-choice took to the Texas state Capitol building in droves over the weekend visibly angry. Now, the House Democratic Caucus and Texas Women’s Health Caucus are pushing to get Roe V. Wade carved in stone.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"If we got just a few more members of the Senate, just a couple more that care about choice, then we could codify Roe v Wade into federal law," said Greg Casar, candidate for the TX-35 Congressional District.

"In reversing Roe v. Wade, the court has propelled our country into chaos," said State Representative Donna Howard, (D) Austin.

Monday at the Capitol the Democrats announced their disdain for the high court's decision. Former Austin City Council member Greg Casar said he supports Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza's decision not to go after doctors.

"I commend District Attorney Garza for continuing to focus on prosecuting criminals that are making us less safe," said Casar.

About halfway through the press conference, a counter-protester interrupted and expressed his views on abortion.

"We are furious with you that you want to disrespect our children. You want to act like I’m not here," he said in front of the podium.

Afterwards, the event continued with Democrats saying they will do all they can to make sure women have access to health care.

"We must push forward and find ways to work together to ensure every person that is forced to give birth has access to resources they need to thrive," said Howard.

They said they hope to ultimately get voters to show up to the polls.

"They don't care about life, they don't care about your family, they don't care about freedom. They care about staying in office," said Casar.