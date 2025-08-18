Texas Democrats return, ending two-week walkout over redistricting

The Brief Texas Dems have ended their two-week walkout over proposed redistricting Second special session began Friday just hours after sine die on the first session Return comes after California leaders moved forward plans to redraw their US House maps



Texas Democrats have ended their two-week walkout that put a hold on Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts mid-decade.

What we know:

Dozens of Texas House Democrats left the state on August 3 to prevent voting on a redrawn congressional district map that could potentially give Republicans five more seats in the 2026 midterms.

The Democrats are coming back to the Capitol as a second special session resumes Monday afternoon. The new session began on Friday, just hours after the first session ended without meeting quorum.

Their return comes after California Democratic leaders moved forward with plans to redraw their US House maps to counteract the proposed Texas maps.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously indicated that he was prepared to continue to call lawmakers back for special sessions until Democrats returned. Each special session can last up to 30 days and there's no limit to how many or how often the governor can call a special session.

Speaker Dustin Burrows declared Monday afternoon that the Texas House had a quorum.

What's on the special session agenda?

The legislative agenda for the second special session focuses on the same priorities that Abbot set for the first session: flood relief, improved flood warning systems, eliminating the STAAR Test, regulating hemp products, banning abortion pills and redistricting.

During the first session, the Senate was able to pass all of Abbott's priorities, but those bills were sent to the House where business was halted because of a lack of quorum.

Now lawmakers will have to start over.

What's next:

The Texas House is adjourned until Wednesday morning, while the Texas Senate is adjourned until 5 p.m. this evening (August 18).