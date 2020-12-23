Texas DPS increases traffic enforcement for holiday season

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by practicing safe driving habits and obeying all traffic laws.

DPS is kicking off its annual Christmas and New Year's holiday traffic enforcement campaigns on Dec. 23. Troopers will be increasing enforcement from Dec. 23-26 and then from Dec. 31 to Jan 1 as part of the two Operation Holiday initiatives.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by practicing safe driving habits and obeying all traffic laws.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"Another year is drawing to a close, and while there are many reasons to celebrate, we must all remember to do so responsibly to help keep our roadways safe," said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a release. "DPS Troopers will increase patrols over the holidays, as will many of our fellow law enforcement partners across the state, and we will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law and endangering others. Public safety is our top priority, and we encourage all drivers to put safety first as you celebrate this holiday season."

DPS says that the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative will simultaneously run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Advertisement

RELATED: APD to hold holiday No Refusal DWI initiative through January 3

DPS says that troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, and not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

During DPS’ 2019 Christmas and New Year’s holiday enforcement efforts combined, a total of more than 169,000 warnings and citations were issued, including 15,786 speeding citations; 2,105 seat belt and child seat violations; 3,465 citations for driving without insurance; and 1,300 for violations of Move Over, Slow Down. DPS says last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 787 DWI arrests, 609 felony arrests, and 555 fugitive arrests.

RELATED: APD releases 2019 Christmas and New Year No Refusal statistics, 274 DWI arrests

DPS offers the following safety tips for the holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it

Drive defensively

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only when posted

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TEXAS NEWS