Texas DPS makes two more arrests in connection with rioting and assault during Capitol protests

Two more arrests have been made in connection with rioting, vandalism, and an assault that occurred during protests near the Texas State Capitol during May.

The Texas Department of Public Safety made the arrests earlier in the week when they obtained warrants for two protesters.

On Wednesday, July 15 Texas DPS agents arrested 22-year-old Mary Jane Weaver.

Weaver was wanted in connection with the assault of a Texas State Trooper, interfering with public duties and riot participation during a protest at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, May 30 according to DPS. Weaver was arrested without incident for felony assault of a public servant, riot, and interference with public duties. She was booked into the Travis County Jail.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, DPS agents arrested 19-year-old Dominque Natalie Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for rioting. She also faces felony charges for causing more than $7,000 in damage after vandalizing several locations in downtown Austin. The latest charge for rioting stems from Hernandez’ involvement with protests at the Texas State Capitol on Sunday, May 31. She was also booked into the Travis County Jail.

So far, there have been seven arrests including the latest two since the May protests. Texas DPS says the investigation into additional suspects continues and more arrests are forthcoming.

