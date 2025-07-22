Texas flooding: Body recovered near Kerrville; missing persons down to 2

article

The Brief Only two people are now missing in Kerr County after the July 4 Texas Hill Country floods. Over 100 people have been confirmed dead in Kerr County alone, including children from Camp Mystic. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with state and federal agencies working to account for all missing persons.



The number of those missing from Kerr County following the historic flooding on July 4 has dropped to two.

Recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country are ongoing weeks after the tragedy.

Kerr County missing persons

The latest:

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the total number of persons considered missing after the Texas Hill Country flooding has fallen to two. On Saturday, it was revealed that the previous count of 97 had been reduced to three, after the remainder had been confirmed safe.

Abbott's announcement included the finding of a woman's body near Kerrville. The only remaining missing persons are a man and a Camp Mystic camper.

The backstory:

In Kerr County, officials have confirmed 108 deaths, including 71 adults and 37 children.

More than 1,000 first responders from across the country have helped with search efforts to bring loved ones home to their families.

Kerrville has taken in more than 350 animals since July 4.

In his last update, Gov. Greg Abbott said the death toll had reached 134 statewide. Tuesday's finding would bring that number to 135.

How to help Texas flooding victims

What you can do:

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX has collected a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them. Take a look at the resource list here.

