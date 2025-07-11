Texas flooding: $30M-plus raised through Kerr County Flood Relief Fund; $5M to be distributed today

The Brief Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country made announcement on disaster relief efforts Foundation announced first round of grants from Kerr County flood relief fund $30 million has been raised through the fund so far



More than $30 million has been raised so far through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, $5 million of which is being distributed today (July 11).

The foundation made a "significant announcement" Friday on its disaster relief efforts following the historic and deadly flooding in Central Texas.

About 120 people are dead and around 170 are still missing following the flooding during the July 4th weekend, with the majority of deaths and missing being reported in Kerr County.

What we know:

Foundation leadership shared during Friday's press conference how donations will be put to work through local nonprofits, which will in turn distribute those funds to those in need.

The press conference was also to announce the first round of grants from the fund and the Foundation's next steps in its long-term recovery plan.

The Foundation's CEO Austin Dickson, U.S. Rep Chip Roy and Chris Avery, chairman of the board for James Avery Artisan Jewelry, were in attendance along with grant recipients.

By the numbers:

The foundation says its Kerr County Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $30 million in just one week.

Among the leading donors, to date, are H-E-B, which contributed $2 million, and James Avery Artisan Jewelry, which donated $500,000 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The foundation also announced an initial $5 million in emergency grants to nonprofit organizations that will, in turn, direct the funds to those in need.

These grants will be allocated across four priority categories identified as the most urgent areas of community need:

Support for Individuals and Families: $1.25 million

Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Center: $250,000

Mercy Chefs: $250,000

World Central Kitchen: $250,000

Hunt Volunteer Fire Department: $500,000

Support for Local Businesses: $1.25 million

LiftFund: $550,000

Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce: $700,000

Support for First Responders: $1.25 million

Ingram Volunteer Fire Department: $250,000

Center Point Volunteer Fire Department: $250,000

Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department: $250,000

The Divide Volunteer Fire Department: $250,000

Hunt Volunteer Fire Department: $250,000

Support for Crisis Response: $1.25 million

Schreiner University: $450,000

Kerrville Pets Alive!: $150,000

Freeman Fritts: $150,000

Arcadia Live Theater: $62,500

Calvary Temple Church: $62,500

Trinity Baptist Church: $62,500

First Methodist Church: $62,500

First Presbyterian Church: $62,500

Light on the Hill: $62,500

Ingram ISD: $62,500

Notre Dame Catholic Church: $62,500

The grants are already being disbursed, according to the foundation.

What they're saying:

"The heartbreak we’ve experienced as a community is profound, but so is the response," Dickson said. "In a matter of days, thousands of donors from across Texas and beyond have stepped up to say: we are with you. This is a moment of collective grief, but also of extraordinary love."

"The Butt Family, H-E-B, and the H.E. Butt Foundation have a deep connection to Kerrville and the Hill Country, where our company was founded. We are heartbroken by the tragic events that have devastated our communities," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. "As the community embarks on the long road ahead, we support the Foundation’s critical efforts to help rebuild and recover. We encourage others to join us in offering hope, strength, and assistance to impacted families."

"The Hill Country has always been home for us. It’s where my dad and mom started the company, where our Associates live and work, and where our story began. Like so many people facing unimaginable loss during this time, we are also grieving a beloved family member," Chris Avery, chairman of the board of directors for James Avery, said. "It’s been incredible seeing the dedication and selflessness of first responders and how people have shown up with donations, kind words, and support. We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the Deep in the Heart of Texas charm and the outpouring of support from people all over the country and the world. It reminds us that even in the hardest moments, we’re not alone. We’re grateful for the Community Foundation’s commitment to invest as our community recovers. We stand with them to be here for the long haul as we begin to rebuild."

What's next:

To ensure future funding decisions are guided by community voices, the foundation also introduced plans to form a Community Advisory Committee.

This committee will include local nonprofit leaders, residents and stakeholders who will help advise on long-term recovery investments and equitable resource distribution, says the foundation.

The latest on the Central Texas floods

The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas sits at 120.

Across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing.

At least 96 deaths, including 36 children, have been confirmed in Kerr County alone. About 161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least seven deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported eight deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and 10 in Travis County.

Resources and donations for those impacted