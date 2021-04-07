Texas House committee taking up homeless legislation

On Wednesday, a Texas House committee is set to take up legislation that would make it harder for cities like Austin to buy hotels and convert them into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The House Urban Affairs Committee will take up legislation to require county officials to sign off on any proposed purchase or conversion of such a property—and force cities to do a better job of notifying neighbors.

This is largely in response to Austin’s $9.5 million purchase of the Candlewood Inn and Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard to house the homeless. That hotel sits on a sliver of Austin that is part of Williamson County.

A similar bill was debated in a Senate committee last month, filed by Sen. Charles Schwertner, whose district includes that Northwest Austin hotel.

He, along with Williamson County Commissioners and Judge Bill Gravell, says cities like Austin need to be more transparent about projects like this.

This action at the state level comes as the City of Austin finalizes its plan to kick off the HEAL Initiative, which would essentially ban homeless camping in parts of the city, and less than a month before voters weigh in on a petition-led proposal to reinstate a total ban on homeless camping.

That vote is slated for May 1.

