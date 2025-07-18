Texas lawmakers file bills in advance of special session

article

Texas lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday for a special session called to work on the regulation of THC and 17 other items from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott initially called for the session after vetoing a ban on most hemp products.

THC is the psychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana.

Other topics on the special session agenda include flood response, natural disaster preparedness and redrawing the state's congressional districts.

Lawmakers will also consider legislation that would ban abortion pills and allow for collection of DNA samples from some people crossing the border.

THC ban

When the regular legislative session ended in June, one of the bills sent to Abbott's desk was a ban on THC, Senate Bill 3.

The bill banned consumable THC products like vapes, gummies and drinks.

That bill was vetoed by Abbott in a move that stunned Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who had pushed for the bill to pass all session.

In his veto, Abbott called the bill "well-intentioned" but noted it would face legal challenges.

Abbott has called for stricter regulations of products and to prevent the sale of products to minors.

Patrick called the veto and subsequent special session a move to legalize recreational marijuana.

A poll from the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows that more than 50 percent of Texans do not approve of the ban.

The Texas hemp industry now supports an estimated 50,000 jobs and generates $8 billion in annual tax revenue.

Flood warning systems, emergency communications, relief funding

Four items relate to flood response and natural disaster preparedness, marking the severity of the recent flash flooding that claimed over 100 lives in the Texas Hill Country on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In the midst of search and rescue efforts, many critics have questioned the alert systems in place to warn residents before disasters of this nature occur. The special session appears to be weighted towards strengthening those systems and funding areas in need of improvement.

Those four items are:

FLOOD WARNING SYSTEMS: Legislation to improve early warning systems and other preparedness infrastructure in flood-prone areas throughout Texas.

FLOOD EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS : Legislation to strengthen emergency communications and other response infrastructure in flood-prone areas throughout Texas.

RELIEF FUNDING FOR HILL COUNTRY FLOODS: Legislation to provide relief funding for response to and recovery from the storms which began in early July 2025, including local match funding for jurisdictions eligible for FEMA public assistance.

NATURAL DISASTER PREPARATION & RECOVERY: Legislation to evaluate and streamline rules and regulations to speed preparedness for and recovery from natural disasters.

The Texas House and Senate have each appointed a nine-person committee ahead of the special session. The committees will work together and hold a meeting at the Capitol on July 23 and another meeting in Kerr County the next week.

Congressional redistricting

Abbott has called for lawmakers to take up redistricting as part of the legislative session.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to Abbott saying four congressional districts in Texas show signs of racial gerrymandering that is unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he wanted to gain five Republican seats in the U.S. House through the state's redistricting efforts.

The move sparked anger from Democrats, who could consider filibusters and possibly breaking quorum to prevent it from happening.

Abortion pills, DNA testing and other special session topics

Lawmakers have already filed several bills for the special session.

Among the bills, some look to block the sale of abortion-inducing drugs in the state and create penalties for transporting a minor across state lines for an abortion.

Another would require people to use the bathroom, locker room and other similar public spaces that match their biological gender.

A bill filed by Rep. Terri Leo Wilson would allow for DNA collection and testing of certain people crossing the Texas-Mexico border for use by the Department of Homeland Security.

What is a special session?

According to the Texas Constitution, the governor can call a special session "at any time and for any reason."

The reasons for calling the special session must be laid out, and only topics listed by the governor's proclamation can be taken up during the session.

Special sessions are limited to a maximum of 30 days, but are not required to be that long.