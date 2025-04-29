Texas Lottery Commission votes to ban lottery couriers

The Brief Texas Lottery Commission bans lottery couriers The ban comes after months of scrutiny into lottery sales by couriers



The Texas Lottery Commission has voted to ban the use of lottery couriers in Texas.

During their April 29 meeting, commissioners considered amendments to sections of the Texas Administrative Code pertaining to lottery sales.

The amendments were approved on Tuesday.

The ban

What we know:

The commissioners voted to make changes to three sections of the Texas Administrative Code: 16 TAC §§ 401.158 (Suspension or Revocation of License), 401.160 (Standard Penalty Chart), and 401.355 (Restricted Sales).

An interoffice memo from the commission's general counsel says these amendments are meant to:

"promote and ensure integrity, security, honesty, and fairness in the operation and administration of the Texas Lottery by prohibiting the use of lottery ticket courier services that, by any remote means, such as telephone, Internet application, or mobile application, accept and fulfill, for a fee or compensation, orders to purchase lottery tickets on behalf of another person not present to effect an in-person sale (couriers)".

Lottery couriers have been legal in the state since 2019.

What prompted the ban?

The backstory:

In February, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he was conducting an investigation into the Texas Lottery after a winning $83.5 million lottery ticket was bought at a retail store in North Austin.

The store in question, Winners Corner TX LLC on Rockwood Lane, had sold many winning tickets, including two worth around $2 million. Winner's Corner has also been named the top lottery retailer for years.

The business is considered a lottery courier, which allows Texans to buy tickets online, then a courier will send a representative to physically purchase the ticket in person at one of the lottery retailers.

There is also an active lawsuit against the commission's former executive director Gary Grief, Rook Tx LP and Lottery.com, accusing them of manipulating the outcome of lotto games, committing fraud, and laundering money through courier stores.

Texas Legislature efforts

Dig deeper:

A bill was filed in the Texas Senate in February to ban online and in-app sales of Texas Lottery tickets.

SB 28 passed the Senate in seven days, but has sat in a Texas House committee since late March.