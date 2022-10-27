Texas man arrested for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach actions

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has announced the arrest of a Texas man for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

47-year-old David Rene Arredondo from El Paso was arrested on October 26 and faces multiple charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Arredondo is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as related misdemeanor offenses.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Arredondo illegally entered the Capitol grounds. He grabbed the arm of a law enforcement officer trying to stop the mob of rioters from entering the Capitol doors.

By grabbing the officer’s arm and attempting to pull him away from the door, Arredondo sought to facilitate the entry of other rioters into the Capitol. Arredondo entered the Capitol Building through the East Rotunda Doors and remained inside for nearly 40 minutes.

RELATED STORIES:

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by the FBI’s El Paso Field Office and the West Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials say in the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals

charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.