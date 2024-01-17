Texas mental health crisis: Parents and professionals say the state is failing children
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas ranks last in the nation for access to mental healthcare.
State data shows more than 90 percent of Texas kids being treated for depression have thoughts of self-harm.
The question many parents have is, "Where do I go for help in times of crisis? Can I trust facilities to have the staff needed to help my child?"
Those questions remain unanswered, even for local music legends Guy and Jeska Forsyth.
They say when it came to helping their teenage daughter, there were more issues than they, or any parent, could expect.
We spent months speaking with family, digging through state data, and questioning elected officials to get answers for your children.
We do want to warn that this story may be triggering for some, as we discuss suicide among other topics.
Getting Immediate Help:
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.
- Crisis Text Line is a free, 24/7 texting service for those in crisis. Every texter is connected with a crisis counselor, a real-life human being trained to bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through active listening and collaborative problem solving. The text line is available from anywhere in the U.S. Text HOME to 741741.
- The Your Life Your Voice hotline is toll free and open 24 hours a day. You can call, text, chat, or e-mail. Call 1-800-448-3000 or text "VOICE" to 20121.
- The Trevor Lifeline provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. Trained counselors are available 24/7, 365 day a year at 1-866-488-7386 or text 678-678
- Trans Lifeline is a peer support hotline run by trans people, for trans and questioning callers. Their operators are located all over the U.S. and Canada, and are all trans-identified. If you are in crisis or just need someone to talk to, even if it’s just about whether or not you’re trans, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860.
- National Runaway Safeline is a confidential, free source with 24/7 support and guidance for youth facing difficulties. NRS’ mission is to keep America’s runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth safe and off the streets, call NRS at 1-800-786-2929 or 1-800-RUNAWAY
- Austin Center for Grief and Loss: a non-profit organization focused on loss, grief, and bereavement with the mission to assist children, adolescents, and adults as they move from loss to life, transforming their grief through therapy, support, education, training, consultation, and hope.
- Austin Child Guidance Center: Austin Child Guidance Center provides professional, confidential counseling for children ages 0 – 17 and their families/caregivers.
National Alliance on Mental Illness and Counseling Resources:
- NAMI Teen & Young Adult HelpLine - Teen & Young Adult (T&YA) HelpLine: A free nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals, and support to teens and young adults. NAMI's T&YA Specialists are young people who understand what you're going through because they have been through stuff, too. They are experienced and well-trained. Reach out by phone, text, or chat
- Call: If you are a teen or young adult with questions about mental health, call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) to speak with a NAMI HelpLine specialist now.
- Text: Text Friend to 62640 to immediately connect with a HelpLine Specialist trained to provide resources, information, and support.
- Chat: Click "Chat With Us" on NAMI.org to connect with a HelpLine Specialist.
- NAMI Teens & Young Adults has essential information and resources on subjects like how to talk to parents, recognize the signs of mental illness, and get support and treatment for yourself or a friend.
- NAMI Teens and Young Adult Resource Directory - The NAMI Teen and Young Adult (TYA) HelpLine is a free, nationwide teen and young adult peer-support service providing information, resource referrals, and support to teens and young adults who have a mental health condition or may not have a condition but may still be going through a difficult time in their life. NAMI HelpLine Staff compiled this directory of outstanding resources to help you identify possible options to meet your needs.
- NAMI Managing A Mental Health Condition In College provides advice on where to find support and how to set yourself up for success in college. Also see NAMI’s Mental Health College Guide
- Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance has information, stories, and a screening tool for teens coping with mood disorder symptoms.
- The Grant Halliburton Foundation has a comprehensive list of websites, apps, activities and more to help you or a friend navigate through tough times.
- Mental Health Is Health has answers to your FAQs about mental health, can connect you to resources, and has info on how to participate in Mental Health Action Day.
- Press Pause is a digital self-care and coping tool.
- Staying Engaged with Mental Health: JED Foundation has tips and resources for college students.
- Pathways to Mental Health Toolkit information to help create greater understanding of mental health issues and resources for those who need help.
- UT Health Austin Pediatric Psychiatry at Dell Children’s: UT Health Austin Pediatric Psychiatry at Dell Children’s is a clinical partnership between Dell Children’s Medical Center and UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin.
- Integral Care: Integral Care improves the lives of adults and children living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Travis County.
- Bluebonnet Trails Community Services: Helping Central Texans live Healthy and Fulfilled Lives
En Español:
- Mental Health America en Español: recursos de salud mental en Español
- Kit de herramientas de salud mental: Este conjunto de herramientas incluye recursos sobre cómo mejorar el bienestar mental para usted y su familia.
BIPOC Resources:
- Inclusive Therapists: can help folks in the BIPOC community find therapists who have similar lived experiences
- Therapy for Latinx: helps connect people to Latinx therapists
- Contigo Wellness: provides culturally connected mental health help for the Hispanic community
- Hearts 2 Heal: a Black-Latinx, woman and veteran-led nonprofit with resources to community-based grief support and mental health programs that elevate diverse experiences to eliminate stigma and discrimination.
- Institute of Chicana/o/x Psychology and Community Wellness: Working toward the cultural, social, mental, emotional, spiritual liberation and healing of people since 2012
- Office of Minority Health: offering data to improve the health of racial and ethnic minority populations through the development of health policies and programs that will help eliminate health disparities.
Resources for Mothers:
- Black Mamas ATX: Black Mamas ATX’s mission is to ensure that Black women survive and thrive before, during and after childbirth.
- Birth Comadres Collective: Empowering The Birthing Experience for Latinx mothers
- ATX Doulas: ATX Doulas is dedicated to providing support for birthing people and families throughout the childbearing year.
Resources for Men:
- Black Men’s Health Clinic: This is a first-of-its-kind health clinic addressing the long-time care gap for men of color.
- Texas Men’s Therapy: Counseling and Coaching Throughout Texas for Men Experiencing Anxiety, Anger or Depression
Conferences:
- Central Texas African-American Family Support Conference: conversations about mental health, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. REGISTRATION DEADLINE: JANUARY 30TH, 2024
- Hogg Foundation for Mental Health: The Hogg Foundation creates platforms for conversation and learning about mental health through coordinated networks and convenings.