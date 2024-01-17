Texas mental health crisis: Parents and professionals say the state is failing children

Texas ranks last in the nation for access to mental healthcare.

State data shows more than 90 percent of Texas kids being treated for depression have thoughts of self-harm.

The question many parents have is, "Where do I go for help in times of crisis? Can I trust facilities to have the staff needed to help my child?"

Those questions remain unanswered, even for local music legends Guy and Jeska Forsyth.

They say when it came to helping their teenage daughter, there were more issues than they, or any parent, could expect.

We spent months speaking with family, digging through state data, and questioning elected officials to get answers for your children.

We do want to warn that this story may be triggering for some, as we discuss suicide among other topics.

Mental Health Resources

Getting Immediate Help:

National Alliance on Mental Illness and Counseling Resources:

En Español:

BIPOC Resources:

Resources for Mothers:

Black Mamas ATX: Black Mamas ATX’s mission is to ensure that Black women survive and thrive before, during and after childbirth.

Birth Comadres Collective: Empowering The Birthing Experience for Latinx mothers

ATX Doulas: ATX Doulas is dedicated to providing support for birthing people and families throughout the childbearing year.

Resources for Men:

Black Men’s Health Clinic: This is a first-of-its-kind health clinic addressing the long-time care gap for men of color.

Texas Men’s Therapy: Counseling and Coaching Throughout Texas for Men Experiencing Anxiety, Anger or Depression

Conferences: