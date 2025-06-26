Texas passes several new veterinary bills into law

The Brief There are now new Texas laws that will affect all veterinary medical facilities A pet owner who lost his pets in the 2021 Ponderosa Pet Resort fire in Georgetown speaks out The new legislation will go into effect September 1.



Two new laws will soon enhance the regulatory authority of the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

Those who have lost pets in the 2021 Ponderosa Pet Resort fire in Georgetown welcome the increased oversight.

Pet owner speaks on deadly pet resort fire

"Man, just going back and reflecting on that is, yeah, it was, it was tough, for sure," Jeremy Rogers said.

Rogers received a phone call in September 2021 about his two bloodhounds, Rooney and Dempsey.

"They were only like nine months at the time, unfortunately, so we had them trained there, and the owner did a great job training them. We had left them to board for the weekend while we were out of town and when we came back is when we found out the tragic events that took place," Rogers said.

The animals died in the fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. The pet resort didn’t have fire alarms or sprinklers, and no staff were there at the time.

Seventy-five dogs died in the fire. Since, their owners have been pushing for changes at veterinary facilities.

"Hopefully we can prevent this with more preventative methods of making sure that there's more oversight on these facilities in the future," Rogers said.

New Texas laws

Although the state doesn’t regulate or license boarding-only facilities like Ponderosa, new laws have passed that will impact other facilities and licensees.

All veterinary medical facilities in Texas must register with the board, which will now be able to enforce standards related to safety, sanitation, patient care, and the handling of controlled substances. Facilities that post a public health or safety risk can have their license immediately suspended.

"We had seen an increase in complaints where it was an issue with a policy of the facility or some kind of internal issue with the facility, not necessarily a problem with the veterinarian, and it was hard to find accountability and sort of justice with that individual licensure," Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Executive Director Brittany Sharkey said.

Other legislation increases funding to expand the board’s electronic data. It allows the public to access information on vet professionals, including complaints and enforcement actions.

"I think being able to provide that extra layer of oversight and protection is really important and is really just going to give Texans peace of mind that they know that they're getting the best quality veterinary care possible," Sharkey said.

The new legislation will go into effect September 1.

Rogers said overall, that is the goal.

Although the fire took Rogers’ two companions, it didn’t take the chance to love again.

"The breeder had found out what had transpired in those events and then about a year later, her daughter actually came to her and said, we need to have another litter of puppies so that we can give the family another puppy to remember by," Rogers said, "so we have a beautiful tri-colored blood hound named Beasley."