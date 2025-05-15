Texas Senate approves legislation to shut down Texas Lottery Commission

The Brief The Texas Senate approved legislation to shut down the Texas Lottery Commission The Texas Lotto game will now be managed by the Department of Licensing and Regulation The bill is now moving to the Texas House



The Texas Senate has approved legislation that would shut down the Texas Lottery Commission.

What's next:

This comes after months of controversy surrounding online ticket sales and the use of courier services.

As Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested the Texas Lotto game will now be managed by the Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Sunset Advisory Committee will conduct a review by August 2027 to decide whether the game will be abolished.

The bill is now moving to the Texas House.