Texas State's ALERRT Center to receive $9.8M award from DOJ

Texas State University's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center will be receiving almost $10 million from the Department of Justice.

U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) announced Wednesday that the ALERRT Center will be receiving an $9.8 million award from the DOJ to expand multi-disciplinary, scenario-based active shooter training for roughly 17,000 more first responders.

"Initially created in response to a troubling event in Hays County, ALERRT has saved many lives through its valuable training," Doggett said in a statement. "At a time when there is so much concern about gun violence and a Governor unwilling to take reasonable action to prevent another tragedy, I am pleased that these funds will ensure more of our first responders are prepared to respond to the inevitable next active shooter event."

Most of the center's classes are funded through sources as the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office out of the Department of Justice and the State of Texas. Much of the training ALERRT does is provided at no cost to the agency or officers being trained, says the center's website.

The center, which was founded in 2002, has trained more than 130,000 law enforcement and fire officials nationwide in dynamic, force-on-force scenario-based training and more than 200,000 civilians in its Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Avoid-Deny-Defend awareness program.

The center began as a partnership between Texas State, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to address the need for active shooter response training for first responders. In 2013, ALERRT was named the National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training by the FBI.

