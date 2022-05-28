Activist confronts Ted Cruz in Houston restaurant following NRA convention

Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by gun-reform activists at a Houston restaurant on May 27 just hours after he spoke at the NRA convention.

The activists were with the organization Indivisible Houston, which says on its website that it "advocates for government of, by, and for The People through education, engagement, and resistance. We build bridges in Houston to fight for a more equitable and progressive world through political pressure."

Video posted by Indivisible Houston shows Benjamin Hernandez pretending to pose for a photo with Cruz. Hernandez then turns to Cruz and starts questioning Cruz about his stance on guns and at one point asking, "What about background checks? […] Is that so hard?"

"Why does this keep happening?" Hernandez also asked.

Cruz has been facing some criticism for comments he's made after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.

While Cruz chose to attend the NRA convention, many other high profile Texas politicians, like Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Sen. John Cornyn, that originally were scheduled to appear ended up not going.

Storyful contributed to this report.