LGBTQ+ advocates rally against Texas transgender youth healthcare bill

LGBTQ+ advocates are hosting a day of action at the Texas State Capitol against a bill that would ban healthcare for transgender youth.

The rally is being hosted by the All In For Equality Coalition.

Beginning at 8 a.m., advocates and allies will pack the Capitol and the plan is to stay all day.

Faith leaders will hold a sing-in outside the Texas House chamber.

The rally is in response to the House Public Health Committee advancing Senate Bill 14 and House Bill 1686 in mid-April.

Senate Bill 14, authored by Republican State Senator Donna Campbell from New Braunfels, impacts the state's doctors and the trans youth they treat. It would require the Texas Medical Board to revoke the license of a physician who provides trans care and prohibits the use of public funds for such care.

Sen. Campbell had previously written the bill to allow trans children receiving treatment to continue what they already started, but that was changed after senators voted to remove that piece.

Both the Senate and House bills have faced public resistance.