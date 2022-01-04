Texas U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia endorses Greg Casar for Congress

Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) has announced her endorsement of congressional candidate Greg Casar. Casar, who currently represents District 4 on the Austin City Council, will be running in Texas Congressional District 35. The seat is open because longtime Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett is running for the newly redrawn Texas Congressional District 37.

"Greg Casar has a history of delivering progressive victories for working Texans, and that’s why I’m committed to doing everything I can to get him to Congress," said Rep. Sylvia Garcia in a news release. "Whether it’s advocating for reproductive rights, fighting for good jobs, or passing compassionate immigration reform, I know that Greg is a fighter we can count on."

Rep. Garcia is the second congressional representative to endorse Casar this election cycle, following Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16) in December.

