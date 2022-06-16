Texas Vintage Motorcycle Museum now open in Johnson City

There's a new spot for motorcycle enthusiasts in the heart of Johnson City, Texas.

The Texas Vintage Motorcycle Museum has bikes from the '50s, ‘60s, and ’70s that'll get folks revved up.

Owner Gordon Standish Massie has been a lifelong restorer, collector, and rider of new and vintage motorcycles.

Massie retired in 2005 and he began acquiring and restoring motorcycles that were sourced mostly in Texas.

After the deaths of two family members, Massie moved from Houston, where he had lived since 1977, to Johnson City and purchased the building which now houses his collection.

The museum is located at 100 N. Nugent Avenue and is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed Mondays through Wednesdays but is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays which are holidays.