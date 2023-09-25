Thousands remain without power after Sunday's severe storms

Thousands of people remain without power Monday, after strong winds and damaging hail moved through Central Texas.

If you see a downed power line, do not drive over it or go near it. Austin Energy says it could be energized.

Call 311 to report a downed line. If the line is sparking, call 911.

How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage

For customers of other electric companies, you can see a full list of where to report outages here.