Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Large, damaging hail hits Central Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Georgetown
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Viewers from across Central Texas sent in photos of hail as large as baseballs and softballs. Here's a look at the damaging hail from Sunday's storm.

Hail in Georgetown. (Lindsey)

Hail in Round Rock. (Bianca)

Hail hits a Round Rock car dealership

A viewer sent FOX 7 video of damage at a car dealership after Sunday night's hail storm. Video courtesy: Bianca

READ MORE: Thousands remain without power after Sunday's severe storms

Near softball size hail in Round Rock near La Frontera.

Hail in North Austin near Burnet and North Loop. (Martin Fischer)

Hail hitting a pool in Round Rock

A viewer sent FOX 7 video of hail hitting a pool during Sunday night's storms. Video courtesy: Tony D

Hail in Round Rock's Cat Hollow neighborhood. (Julie Maalouf)

Hail damage in Round Rock. (Monic Magz)

Hail hitting cars in Round Rock

A viewer sent in video of hail hitting a car and a truck in Round Rock. Video courtesy: Jennifer

Image 1 of 2

Hail in Georgetown. (Kelly Horton Montiville)

Lightning in Bertram. (Lorrie)

Hail in North Austin. (Jennifer Martinez Kingsbury)

Hail in Georgetown. (Veronica Foster)

Hail in Georgetown off Shell Road. (David)

Hail in Georgetown. (Greg)