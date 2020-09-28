Three injured in small plane crash near Rusty Allen Airport

One man and two women were injured in a single-engine plane crash in Jonestown Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Deon Cockrell with the Texas Department of Public safety says officials believe the plane was headed for the Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista, just a few miles from the crash site. He says the plane came from an airport “south,” but it was unclear where exactly.

The plane crashed in the woods, 50 to 100 yards behind Heritage Construction Co. on FM 1431, near Tyler Trail at approximately 2 p.m.

Fire Chief Donnie Norman, of Travis County ESD 1 says “it was a difficult rescue.” Explaining that officials had a “hard time” locating the plane.

Norman, says they had to bring in a helicopter to find the crash. It took approximately twenty minutes to do so, as first responders scoured the rugged terrain.

First responders then had to carry their gear to the site, as they were unable to get their vehicles close. “Everything was done with manpower.” Norman said.

Jesse Mahan and Jake Brydon of Heritage Construction followed first responders into the woods to help. “[First responders] just turned around and said ‘take this victim’ and so we kind of did like a carry she kind of sat on our arms,” Mahan said.

The men say the woman was barefoot and disoriented. Her head was bleeding. “She said that her mother was still in the plane and that she was apprehensive to go down the hill. So, we just picked her up and took her down.” Mahan explained.

The woman was one of two passengers able to free themselves from the wreck.

Mahan says the second person to come out was a man. His legs were injured.

A third person had to be cut out of the plane.

Two people were airlifted via Travis County Shock Trauma Air Rescue, or “STAR” Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. One person was transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center in an ambulance.

“Our prayers are with them, that’s all that we really cared about the whole time is their safety,” said Mahan.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.