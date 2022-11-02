Tito's Shorties Classic will feature 4 PGA Tour professional golfers

article

You can catch four professional golfers going head-to-head on Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Tito's Shorties Classic.

Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Beau Hossler, and Keith Mitchell will compete at Butler Pitch and Putt for the foundation or charitable organization of their choice.

The event will be hosted by Bob Does Sports and Amanda Renner, and will be aired nationally on the Golf Channel in January.

Tickets are available for $10 per person for fans age 21 and up. All proceeds, after taxes and service fees, will be donated to charity.

Last year, tickets sold out in 24 hours.