Top 10 toys for 2022

Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull

It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!

Rukus FX

This motion-controlled music maker had us up and moving. It has 120 music tracks on board to make millions of combinations plus 80 sound effects and you can record your own voice! You can even upload your favorite songs. You control the beat when you twist, flick, punch and swipe. Get moving today!

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball

Cast a pretend spell and create a fortune-telling pet inside the Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball! Grab your light-up interactive magic wand and be amazed as your Crystal Ball magically responds to your wand's movements. Watch as colorful lights and sounds move and change while the magic happens inside. Then, as the mist clears, your Magic Mixie magically appears! Remove the top of the Crystal Ball to release your cute new interactive plush toy pet. Then use your magic wand to interact with your Magic Mixie.

Superspace Giant Felt Tiles

Superspace Giant Felt Tiles are easy to connect and easy to store. This playset got high marks not only for how versatile it is, but for how quickly it can be stored out of sight when not in use. Build forts, clubhouses, hideouts, mazes – the only limit to these magnetic modular tiles is your imagination.

Ride On Railroad

With more than 15 feet of track, you are sure to please the little engineer on your list. This ride-on-railroad travels backward and forwards and featured an LED headlight, rechargeable battery, and three train sounds. Plus, this partnership between Target and FAO Schwartz is a good value too at $139.

Fom Mania Fomalanche Foam Machine

Make piles and piles of light, airy foam that is perfect to run through, jump in, and toss in the air. One fill of the Fomalanche creates enough foam to fill up five pickup trucks in 25 minutes. Just add the non-toxic and tear-free formula foam concentrate solution and water to the reservoir and turn the machine on for fast, easy, foamy fun! After you’re done, clean-up is easy - take out the hose and wash it away!

Spiderman Web Slingers

Web fluid or refillable water cartridge - it’s up to you! This Spider-Man web slinger will have them feeling just like their favorite superhero. Blast enemies with Spiderman’s signature "thwip" to save the day!

KidQuest

All you need is a kid and a grownup to play this game. Inspired when a 7-year-old boy (Everest) started asking his parents questions, it’s all about discovery. Ask 100 diverse questions in eight inspiring categories, plus the famous celebration card, where kids ask for whatever they want! You can play it casually by laying out the cards and picking a question or assigning points for answers. Reverse cards allow grownups to ask the kid a question. Take it with you on car rides or your next vacation, put it in on the dinner table, or use it for family game night. KidQuest brings families together and passes down generational information.

Pokémon Motion Pikachu

Watch your building creation come to life with this articulating and moving Pikachu. Designed for those 12 and up, it even includes a buildable display case with an animated rocky path. Just turn the hand crank and watch the running motion in Pikachu’s legs, feet, and swinging tail.

K’NEX Cyber-X C10 Crossover Legacy with Motor

Build and battle! Enjoy nonstop excitement as you build your own dart blaster using seven templates or design your own. The foam darts fire up to 60 feet, and special rod locks ensure that your blaster stays together even in the heat of battle. Rev up the motor for rapid-fire blasting! This set got extra points for encouraging problem-solving and fine motor skills.

