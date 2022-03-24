Expand / Collapse search

Tornadoes in Central Texas: YMCAs open doors to affected residents

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Community
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - YMCAs across Central Texas are opening their doors to residents who were affected by the tornadoes that swept across Central Texas on March 21. 

Starting on March 25, anyone affected by the storms can visit a local YMCA to use showers and lockers rooms. They can also get a week-long pass to enjoy free use of the Y's fitness centers, exercise classes, heated indoor pools, gyms, child watch, and more.

Central Texas community rallies to help tornado victims; resource center opens in Round Rock

ADRN is partnering with the Red Cross and Catholic Charities of Central Texas for a multi-agency resource center.

Free access to area storm victims will go until April 1 at all 13 area YMCA locations:

Austin Disaster Relief Network helps tornado victims

Families across Central Texas are rebuilding after tornadoes swept through the area. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on how you can help.

___
___
