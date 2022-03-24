Tornadoes in Central Texas: YMCAs open doors to affected residents
AUSTIN, Texas - YMCAs across Central Texas are opening their doors to residents who were affected by the tornadoes that swept across Central Texas on March 21.
Starting on March 25, anyone affected by the storms can visit a local YMCA to use showers and lockers rooms. They can also get a week-long pass to enjoy free use of the Y's fitness centers, exercise classes, heated indoor pools, gyms, child watch, and more.
Free access to area storm victims will go until April 1 at all 13 area YMCA locations:
- CHASCO Family YMCA, 1801 N Interstate Hwy 35, (Round Rock)
- East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., (Austin)
- Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Dr, (Waco)
- Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., (Buda)
- Hutto Family YMCA, 200 Alliance Blvd., (Hutto)
- North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Ln., (Austin)
- Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Dr., (Austin)
- Southwest Family YMCA, 6209 Oakclaire Dr., (Austin)
- Springs Family YMCA, 27216 RR 12 South, (Dripping Springs)
- TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez, (Austin)
- Twin Lakes YMCA, 204 E Little Elm Trail, (Cedar Park)
- YMCA Camp Moody, 1220 Old San Antonio Rd., (Buda)
- YMCA of the Highland Lakes, 1601 S Water St, (Burnet)
