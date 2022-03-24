Tornadoes in Central Texas: YMCAs open doors to affected residents

YMCAs across Central Texas are opening their doors to residents who were affected by the tornadoes that swept across Central Texas on March 21.

Starting on March 25, anyone affected by the storms can visit a local YMCA to use showers and lockers rooms. They can also get a week-long pass to enjoy free use of the Y's fitness centers, exercise classes, heated indoor pools, gyms, child watch, and more.

Free access to area storm victims will go until April 1 at all 13 area YMCA locations:

