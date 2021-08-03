Travis County grand jury clears APD officers in March 2019 shooting

Four Austin Police Department officers have been cleared by a Travis County grand jury following a review of a March 2019 shooting in Downtown Austin.

Travis County DA José Garza announced that a Travis County special grand jury did not return an indictment against APD Officers Trey Nelson, DeAndre Wright, Zachary Woods, and Dane O’Neil in connection with the shooting.

The Travis County DA says that on March 17, 2019, there was a minor crash between a Maserati and a Monte Carlo at 7th and Neches streets. Both vehicles drove a few blocks until they stopped at the light at 7th and I-35.

Isaiah Hutchinson and one other person in the Maserati then got out of the car and approached the Monte Carlo. Following a brief exchange, one of the Maserati occupants punched the driver of the Monte Carlo, who then began firing a weapon, says the Travis County DA.

Hutchinson then drew a weapon and began firing at the Monte Carlo before running in front of the Maserati and firing his weapon at the officers and bystanders, says the Travis County DA. The officers then returned fire, striking Hutchinson as he entered the Maserati.

The two cars then left the scene. The Maserati was later found in the Mueller area with Hutchinson's body left in the backseat.

The driver of the Monte Carlo turned himself in and cooperated in the investigation, and the Travis County DA says there are no charges filed against him.

