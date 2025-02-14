Trump administration pause on federal funding could impact several major projects in Austin

The Brief The Trump Administration is pausing federal funding across the country for a review, which could impact several major projects in Austin. A memo from the city of Austin details several projects in jeopardy of having funding paused, including the airport. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) says the funds are vital for the city of Austin.



The Trump Administration is pausing federal funding across the country for a review.

That pause could impact several major transportation and health projects in the works in Austin.

By the numbers:

The city of Austin has received nearly $1.2 billion in grants for city projects and programs in the past four years through legislative and Congressional support.

A memo from the city details several projects that are in jeopardy of having funding paused, including Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

ABIA is expected to spend an estimated $900 million in capital improvements; $300 million of those funds could be placed on hold.

Close to $220 million in grants going toward the caps and stitches over I-35 through downtown, Safe Streets for All, and the Barton Springs bridge replacement could also be impacted.

About $39 million dollars in grants for vaccines, health screenings and other programs at Austin Public Health may be frozen.

What they're saying:

Airport officials responded in a statement saying in part:

"We are closely monitoring potential federal funding freezes. Any reduction in these grants would directly impact our ability to improve AUS and meet the traveling demands of the Central Texas community."

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) says the funds are vital for the city of Austin.

"We need this funding for our airport, everyone who goes there knows that it is undersized and it is really important that we meet those needs and the same is true in mobility being one of our main issues in Austin. With regard to the mobility issues, I would like to see part of the I-35 expansion capped I think that offers a great opportunity for us economically and otherwise in downtown," said Doggett.

Doggett added that he's probably most concerned about health funding.

"I would say the one that in some ways, though it is the smallest of the three, that is of the greatest concern to me is the health for the Austin Public Health because we have just seen within the last week a measles outbreak in part of Texas. There is the possibility of bird flu which already spread to a human in the Panhandle, the administration's attitude to vaccine and public health could really present a problem," said Doggett.

The backstory:

The changes come during Elon Musk's and the Trump Administration's sweeping efforts to cut costs and federal jobs.

"There's a lot of complaining now. I didn't see anyone complaining when the budget deficit was blown out. This money went flying out the door," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"And then amidst the chaos here, you know, one of the concerns is when so many federal employees are dismissed, will there be people there to properly administer the grants that have already been issued and to ensure across the country that they're handled in the proper manner?" said Doggett.

What's next:

ABIA says that the federal government has informed airport officials that the funding has not been impacted.