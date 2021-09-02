Two arrested for June murder in East Austin

Two people have been arrested for the June murder of a man in Givens District Park in East Austin.

28-year-old Laderious Nicholson was arrested on Sept. 1 at a home in Leander. He was transported to the Travis County Jail and booked on 1st degree murder. Bond has been set at $500,000.

31-year-old Sheawna Caldwell was arrested on Sept. 2 in the 1100 block of Garland Street. She was booked into the Travis County jail and charged with aggravated robbery. Her bond has been set at $100,000.

31-year-old Sheawna Caldwell (left) and 28-year-old Laderious Nicholson (right) were arrested in connection with the June 23 homicide of 33-year-old Brandon Johnson in Givens District Park in East Austin. (Austin Police Department)

Austin 9-1-1 received multiple calls of several shots fired at Givens Park on June 23 at approximately 8:23 p.m. Callers reported that there was a person in a car near the tennis courts at this location.

APD officers arrived on scene and found a parked vehicle with an unresponsive Black male in the driver’s seat. APD officers removed the driver from the vehicle and saw he had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene. The victim, 33-year-old Brandon Johnson, was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as gunshot wounds and manner of death as homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

