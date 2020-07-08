Two dead, child injured in single-vehicle crash on East U.S. 290

Two adults were killed and a child was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday on E. U.S. 290.

The Austin Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on July 3, a passerby called about a 2007 Honda Pilot involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 9600 block of E. U.S. 290 eastbound.

APD says the driver, identified as 24-year-old Travyh Lamont Avery, appears to have lost control of the vehicle, hitting a guardrail and a concrete pillar. Avery and his passenger, 22-year-old Olivia Sanders, were pronounced dead at the scene just after 6 a.m.

A child passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-6873 or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



APD says this is Austin’s 41st fatal traffic crash, resulting in 43 fatalities this year. At this time last year, there were 38 traffic fatalities.



