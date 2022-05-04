Two killed at West Austin home in murder-suicide, says APD

Two people are dead following a murder-suicide last week at a home in West Austin.

On April 29, Austin police officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 1600 block of Forest Trail and found two people, a man and a woman, with apparent trauma to their bodies. Both were pronounced dead within an hour.

According to APD, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide and the motive appears to be continual dating violence between the two.

An autopsy determined that the victim, 42-year-old Jaclyn Christine Parrish, and the suspect, 40-year-old Michael Brett Moore, died from gunshot wounds. The manner of death for Parrish was determined a homicide and the manner for Moore was ruled a suicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is being investigated as Austin's 25th homicide of 2022.