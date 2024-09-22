Former NASA rocket scientist helps promote car seat safety with TxDOT

The Brief Former NASA rocket scientist Shayla Rivera is working with TxDOT to educate about car seat safety Rivera attended an event in Georgetown alongside TxDOT technicians Save Me with a Seat is a program offering free car seat inspections



A former NASA rocket scientist has a new mission here at home: car seat safety.

Shayla Rivera teamed up with TxDOT in Georgetown on Saturday in an effort to save lives by helping to educate people on proper car seat installation.

"You know, sometimes it takes a rocket scientist to help you out," Rivera said. "You don't want to lose a child. I'm a mother that lost a child. I understand what it's like to go through that. Nobody ought to go through that. This will save a lot of pain."

Nationally, 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly.

"We know what we're looking for. We know how to correctly install it," said Monique Campa, a traffic safety specialist with TxDOT.

The Save Me with a Seat campaign has TxDOT technicians traveling around the state checking car seats to make sure the seat is the right one for each child and is installed the right way.

"Because all the seats are very, very, very [different]. As to what age limit that they are in," Campa said. "And that's also looking at their height and their weight limit as well."

The campaign also featured an interactive educational experience with kids getting to buckle themselves in to rocket ship seats to prepare for takeoff.

"When we strap you on to the car seat, it's just like an astronaut going up in space. And when you go in space, the most important thing is safety," Rivera said.

And while it may not take a rocket scientist to inspect your car seat, it may take certified TxDOT technicians.

"It's a free service," Campa said. "So go ahead and schedule that appointment."

"If you need help, you do what astronauts do, you call somebody: Houston, I have a problem," said Rivera. "In this case, Georgetown. I have a problem."

To schedule an appointment to get your car seat checked, click here.