University of Texas students embark on 4K mile bike ride from Austin to Alaska

50 University of Texas student cyclists will embark on a 4,000-mile bike ride from Austin to Alaska.

Texas 4000 for Cancer is an 18-month leadership program for UT students who must apply and be selected. Its mission is to raise hope, awareness, and knowledge in the fight against the disease.

Students cap their program with the 70-day, 4,000-mile bike ride to Anchorage.

Saturday, June 1 is Day 1, ATLAS Ride, out of Lometo, Texas which is near Lampasas.

Friends and supporters can register, raise money, and ride the first 25 or 50 miles with the team. Each rider must raise a minimum of $4,500 by the end of the program which goes to cancer research and treatment organizations.

Since 2004, nearly 1,000 students have completed the ride, logged more than 5.7 million miles, and raised nearly $13 million for cancer research and support services.

The ride was founded by then-UT student Chris Condit, a cancer survivor. It is 100% student-led from finding housing, safety, bike maintenance, and fundraising.