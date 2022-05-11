Expand / Collapse search

US Army soldier dies after bear attack injuries in Alaska

Published 
Updated 11:58AM
News
Associated Press
Dan Sullivan Campaigns for Senate in Alaska article

Alaska's lay of the land near Moose Pass, Alaska, on October 16, 2014. (Photo by Sebastiano Tomada/Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

RELATED: 'Hank the Tank’: 500-pound black bear ransacks Lake Tahoe homes, evades authorities

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

Florida couple shares experience after running from black bear

Jason and Rachel Smith joined FOX Weather to describe the harrowing experience. The Smiths said they had seen bears before but never had an experience like this.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreation activity.

No other information was immediately available.