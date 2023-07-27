Austinites cheer on USWNT at Haymakers watch party

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Lindsey Horan #10 of the United States celebrates with team mates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Fans from all over the Austin area gathered at Haymaker to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) as they faced the Netherlands in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"It is extremely exciting because four years ago this was the final where the U.S. beat the Netherlands to win the world cup, so this is kind of a rematch of that," says David Kulczar, a U.S. soccer fan.

Dozens of sports fans showed up to the watch party representing their favorite team of the night.

"Europe is the home of soccer and the Netherlands are pretty good at soccer, at least the guys are, so I assume the girls are as well, so I think the Americans will have a hard time," says Michael Honalus, a Netherlands soccer fan.

RELATED STORIES:

"I think we are going to win it all, they are the number one team in the world, they have a great lineup, they are young," says Kulczar.

Rivals had one thing in common Wednesday night.

"I like watching women's sports," says Honalus.

"Women's World Cup always brings out a lot of people because it is a national sport a lot of people get excited, come in cheer for the women, and I’m super excited to see it continue to grow," says Kulczar.

Next up for the USWNT is a group play finish against Portugal on Tuesday, August 1.