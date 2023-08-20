UT students move in ahead of first day of classes

The incoming students of the class of 2027 are eager to get into their dorms and start off the school year.

"I'm really excited," said incoming freshman Allison Andrade. "This is a new environment, and I'm ready to kind of take classes specific to what I want to do, so I'm looking forward to a lot."

Summer break is over, and students say they are ready to get to work.

"I'm a little nervous about how the classes will be," said Raghav, and incoming freshman. "It's a bit different from high school obviously but I'm optimistic."

This week, many students will be opening a new chapter.

"I'm going to meet a lot of new people," Raghav said. "I'm very excited about being in a dorm, hanging out with new people, finding out what I really enjoy the most."

Being the first in your family to go to college can be a lot of pressure, said one student.

"Pretty excited, a little nervous because I don't have a lot to reference it to," said incoming freshman and first-generation student Nico Osgnich. "It's kind of first time for all of us, I guess, as a family experiencing it, but I'm still pretty excited. I'm a bit nervous, but I know it's going to go well."

UT AUSTIN NEWS

Students are looking forward to starting classes this week.

UT's first football game is in less than two weeks.

"Oh, yeah, I'm going to try to go to all of them," said Osgnich. "I got the Big Ticket thing, so I'm going to try to make it to all of the home games and away games, like I have friends that are in Baylor and A&M so if we ever play them I'm going to go."

