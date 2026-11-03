UT election polling location voting briefly paused due to fire alarm

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The Brief UTPD asking public for help identifying person of interest The person is believed to have a pulled a fire alarm at UT Texas Union UT Texas Union is an election polling location and voting was briefly delayed



The University of Texas Police Department is asking public for help identifying a person believed to have pulled a fire alarm at the UT Texas Union.

The backstory:

UTPD says it is investigating two incidents this morning where the fire alarm was activated at Texas Union, which is being used as an election polling location.

The alarm caused a brief delay to voting at the location.

Operations were resumed after about a ten minute delay.

Dig deeper:

Officials have released an image of a person identified by witnesses as the possible suspect of the incidents.

UTPD says the person of interest is not believed to be affiliated the the University of Texas.

What you can do:

UTPD is asking for the community's assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact UTPD at UTPD-IMD@austin.utexas.edu.

If you see the suspect, please contact UTPD dispatch at 512-471-4441 (option 9).

UTPD is actively investigating this incident as a criminal offense and appreciates the community's assistance in the identification of the person of interest.