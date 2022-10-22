Veteran’s family receives home repair help from different faith organizations

article

The Mayo’s built their home themselves about 15 years ago.

"We had to manage. Buy wood and buy food and buy food and buy wood, and it took about three years to build it," homeowner Betty Mayo said.

Since then, the foundation has slipped, so they applied for help. iACT, or Interfaith Action of Central Texas Hands on Housing responded.

"The need is there and in so many cases, these are things homeowners might have done on their own back in the day and are just not able to now, some of them have disabilities in different ways," Central Christian Church Downtown Austin Senior Minister Layne Beamer said.

iACT Hands on Housing utilizes volunteers and skilled professionals from different faith backgrounds to repair homes for those living in poverty.

"Yah, we have our differences of doctrine or theology or whatever, but that all takes a second place to service," Beamer said.

The organization’s goal is to keep homeowners safe and, in the homes, and neighborhoods they love.

"This home means everything, I feel so fortunate to have it, you know, we’re just blessed," homeowner Larry Mayo said.

Using money from grants, the crew has helped improve it by painting the home and wood trim, fixing the porches, and giving the family air and heat units.

"The whole idea of being the light of Christ, It’s an opportunity to not only demonstrate that love to them, but to see Jesus in their eyes, and there’s nothing better," Journey of Faith United Methodist Church Round Rock Heidi Cooper said.

The Mayo’s said they’re blessed.

"You just want to burst out in tears, it’s just so much," Larry Mayo said.

"Thank you," Marika Mayo, the homeowner’s granddaughter, said.

If you need help, or you want to help, visit interfaithtexas.org.