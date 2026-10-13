JD Vance backs Ken Paxton, announces Delek refinery expansion in Tyler

The Brief Vice President J.D. Vance spoke in Tyler, Texas, endorsing Senate candidate Ken Paxton and criticizing Democratic opponent James Talarico ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Vance announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to expand Tyler's local Delek refinery, promising hundreds of new jobs and increased fuel production. Vance did not comment on a recent report alleging Paxton spent New Year’s Eve in Dubai with two fugitives wanted for federal health care fraud.



Vice President J.D. Vance used a campaign stop in Tyler, Texas on Tuesday to endorse Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, criticize Democratic nominee James Talarico and announce a planned expansion of the Delek refinery through the Defense Production Act.

JD Vance campaigns for Ken Paxton in Tyler, Texas

JD Vance

What we know:

The visit marked the first appearance by a sitting vice president in Tyler since Dan Quayle attended the Texas Rose Festival parade in 1992, according to Smith County Republican Party Chair David Stein.

Vance’s remarks were primarily focused on Paxton’s Senate campaign as he faces off against Talarico for the Senate election on Nov. 3.

Crowd in Texas

What they're saying:

Vance praised Paxton’s record as Texas attorney general, saying he had challenged major technology and pharmaceutical companies, fought the Biden administration over border policies and secured billions of dollars for Texas through lawsuits. He claimed Paxton had sued the Biden administration more than 100 times and won, claiming Paxton had secured $3 billion in judgments against technology companies.

"Now, this is a statistic that I almost didn't believe, I had to double-check it. But did you know that Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration over 100 times for the people of Texas? And he won." said Vance.

"People have learned that if you are making life worse for the people of this state, Ken Paxton is going to find you. He's going to sue you. He's going to do everything he can to fight for the people of Texas and fight against you."

Vice President attacks James Talarico

Democratic candidate for US Senate James Talarico speaks during a campaign rally as part of his "New American Dream Tour" in Beeville, Texas, on August 22, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Vance spent much of the speech attacking Talarico’s positions on religion, gender, education, energy, policing and border security.

He accused Talarico of abandoning positions he previously held and portraying himself as more moderate in campaign advertisements. Vance also criticized Talarico’s statements about transgender children, sex education, gender identity and what Vance described as Talarico’s opposition to Texas’ oil and gas industry.

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In his speech, Vance told Tyler residents that Talarico is "a threat to your way of life" and accused him of being beholden to radical activists.

"This is a man who owes his entire political career to the far left. This is a man who bends the knee to radical activists. And those radical activists have handpicked him for a reason, because they know that he will never fight for Texas. He will fight for them," said Vance.

The remarks were not limited to policy criticism. Vance repeatedly mocked Talarico’s statements on religion and gender and used personal insults while urging voters to reject him.

"Now you gotta wonder what the internet search history of a man like that looks like. Ladies and gentlemen, you don't want to find out. Neither do I."

Vance announces Delek refinery expansion

Local perspective:

Vance talked about Austin Davis, a Delek employee who has worked at the Tyler refinery for 20 years, to announce that the Trump administration was working with Delek to expand its Tyler refinery using the Defense Production Act.

"I am pleased to announce that the Trump administration, working with the refinery at Delek, has used the Defense Production Act, and we are going to expand the refinery right here in Tyler, Texas," Vance said.

The expansion would produce millions of additional gallons of commercial-grade and military-specification fuel and Vance says it would create hundreds of new jobs, lower transportation costs and strengthen the nation’s energy supply.

"We want millions of gallons of commercial grade and military-spec fuel to come out of this refinery, in addition to what it's already producing. And what that means for you and your families is lower costs to fly from one place to another. It means lower costs to drive your car into work every single day. It means a more reliable energy supply, but also a stronger national defense. And it will also mean hundreds of good-paying new jobs. Just like Austin's right here in Smith County," said Vance.

"And what it really means, and what I care most about, is that it means more opportunities for Texans. For your kids and your grandkids to build a life without having to leave the community that they love."

Paxton's unaddressed Dubai allegations

Dig deeper:

The Vice President did not address a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday alleging that Paxton spent New Year’s Eve 2024 in Dubai with two American fugitives wanted in a federal health care fraud case.

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Vance’s appeal comes as Democrats attempt to end one of the longest statewide losing streaks in the country. Vance closed by asking Texans to vote for Paxton and arguing that Texas needs a senator who will fight for the state in Washington.