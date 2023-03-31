Video shows dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy, dog lost in NJ woods

Dramatic video from a state trooper’s body-worn camera shows the moment a terrified 4-year-old boy and his dog were rescued in the woods.

According to New Jersey State Police, the 4-year-old boy and his black Labrador wandered away from the house Tuesday and had been missing for more than an hour when troopers arrived.

During the search, a trooper and the child’s mother heard his voice in the distance. They ran nearly a half-mile into the woods and found a visibly distressed boy with his dog by his side. He was crying and asking for his missing shoe, but was not physically injured.

READ MORE: Police use iPad location to rescue girl from alleged kidnapper

"We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health," troopers said.