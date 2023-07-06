Self-driving cars from Volkswagen to be tested in Austin

article

Joining an ever-growing number of autonomous vehicles in Austin, Volkswagen announced plans today to start testing a fleet of self-driving electric ID. Buzz vans.

"We are excited and ready to roll out our autonomous pilot and test fleet in Austin," said Katrin Lohmann, President of Volkswagen Autonomous Driving Mobility & Transport, in a press release. "[Austin] has a track record for embracing innovation and offers a conducive climate for the testing of autonomous vehicles."

The initial fleet of 10 electric vans is scheduled to begin testing this month. The vehicles will be easily recognizable, featuring a black and yellow paint job along with a large roof-mounted array of sensors. The sensors include cameras, LiDAR and RADAR units, developed in conjunction with Jerusalem-based technology company Mobileye.

Want to ride one of these vans à la General Motors' Cruise robotaxis? According to Volkswagen, that won't be happening anytime soon.

"[We are] not building a dedicated ride hailing or ride sharing service on its own at this time," Volkswagen said in a press release.

However, those who prefer to drive themselves may have more luck. The ID. Buzz' driver-operated variant is already on sale across the world, and it will be available in the U.S. market beginning in 2024, according to Volkswagen's website.

"We are thrilled to bring our exciting ID. Buzz vehicles to American roads", said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.