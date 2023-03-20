Warrior Women ATX helps women explore, celebrate self-expression

Warrior Women ATX is helping women explore and celebrate self-expression.

The organization, led by women in Austin, says its mission is to unite women of all backgrounds and help them discover radical self-expression through movement, mindfulness, and community.

Women are given a supportive space to help inspire them to remember what they're capable of and to, as Warrior Women ATX says, "unleash their strength and power."

The organization was named by SweatPals Austin as Austin's Most Empowering Workout Community in 2022.

You can get more details on their Instagram or on their website.