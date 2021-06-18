WCRAS, Georgetown Animal Shelter offering free adoptions this weekend

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and the Georgetown Animal Shelter are teaming up for the first time ever to offer free adoptions this weekend.

Now through Sunday, June 20, both shelters are offering free adoptions of medium and large adult dogs and adult cats for those who make an appointment to adopt in Georgetown.

"Due to the combination of kitten season, past rainstorms, and large intakes from single residences, both shelters are over capacity with adult cats (including barn cats) and medium/large dogs," WCRAS animal services director Misty Valenta said. "Our shelters are in desperate need for adopters and fosters in order to save lives. WCRAS and Georgetown Animal Shelter know it takes working together to be a lifesaving community and hope the community will team up with us."

For a list of adoptable pets at WCRAS, click here. For a list of adoptable pets at Georgetown Animal Shelter, click here.

If you are interested in adopting, email WCRAS or email the Georgetown Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment.