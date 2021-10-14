WCRAS to host after-hours 'Love Connection' adoption event

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) will be hosting an after-hours "Love Connection" adoption event this Friday.

WCRAS says it is over its capacity for medium and large adult dogs with 133 dogs currently in the building and that there is a serious concern for the shelter's ability to provide adequate care for every animal.

During the "Love Connection" adoption event, volunteers will have dogs available to meet potential new families. If you make a connection, you can adopt the dog for free that night! Adoptions are first come, first serve.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

"The shelter has so many wonderful dogs waiting to find their happy new homes and we are over capacity," said animal services director Misty Valenta. "This event will help us make room for the new dogs that are expected to come into the shelter after the storms this week."

The shelter is also asking for help through fostering. A two-week foster will assist the shelter with its current capacity issues by creating more space. First-time fosters for WCRAS can click here and fill out the foster application linked there. Experienced dog fosters can also come meet with an animal care specialist to match them up with a dog.

Moreover, members of the community who find a lost pet are encouraged to work to reunite that pet with his family. Studies have shown that a lost pet is usually found within a mile or two of their home. Putting up "found pet" flyers, posting to social media groups dedicated to reuniting lost pets with owners and walking the pet around the neighborhood where he was found are all great ways to help a lost pet return home. More tips on helping pets reunite with their families can be found online.

Those needing more information can call 512-943-3322 or click here.

