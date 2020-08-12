We Are Blood to hold mobile blood drive in Kyle Thursday

We Are Blood will be hosting a mobile blood drive in Kyle Thursday.

The city of Kyle says that Central Texas hospitals are in need of blood donors. The mobile blood drive unit will be in the parking lot of the VFW post on Front Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 13.

The city says appointments are required to donate. Those wanting to donate can click here to make an appointment. Those donating can choose either a whole blood or a double red cell appointment.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Donors are asked to eat a full meal before donating and to bring their photo ID. We Are Blood says donors will be asked to take part in a brief personal history and wellness exam to check donor eligibility. The appointment from check-in to refreshments takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

All blood donors will receive a voucher for a pint of ice cream that can be redeemed at any We Are Blood donor center.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS