What is Pantone's 2024 color of the year?

If you're feeling peachy, you might love Pantone's color of the year.

Pantone, best known for its Pantone Matching System, chose PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz as its 2024 Color of the Year.

The company described the color as a "velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul," in a press release.

Pantone said the color represents nurturing empathy and compassion in a "time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives."

"A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness," the company wrote.

"Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration."

Other companies have already unveiled their 2024 colors of the year, prompting lust for rediscovered tones and swooning over underrated shades.

Pantone began it's tradition of choosing a color of the year in 1999 with PANTONE 15-4020 Cerulean Blue.

Each year's selection serves as "an expression of a mood and an attitude on the part of the consumer," according to the company.

"Through the years, the Pantone Color of the Year program has become a globally iconic cultural touchstone, drawing attention to how what is taking place in our global culture is reflected and expressed through the language of color, " Pantone noted.

Pantone Color Institute's Vice President Laurie Pressman reflected that this year’s color implies an "increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important – that being the comfort of being close to those we love."

"The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul," she said.

"In the spirit of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we reflect back on the last 25 years of the Pantone Color of the Year program, grateful to provide an avenue where designers and color enthusiasts all over the world can engage in a conversation about color, be inspired by color and showcase their creativity within their communities," said Pressman.

She added, "We look forward to continuing this for many more years to come."








