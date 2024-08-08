WilCo looks at expanding emergency response services in upcoming budget

Williamson County is looking at expanding some of its emergency response services for the upcoming 2025 fiscal year budget.

"When you’re a fast-growing community, you’ve got to have big conversations and look towards the future," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Commissioners heard the first draft of the proposed budget on Tuesday.

Gravell said the budget could increase about 5.3 to 5.8 percent, or $18.5 million, to fund the needs of an additional 4,000 people moving to the county every month.

"There are more people that are going to dial 911 and, unfortunately, there are more people that are going to need law enforcement services and, so as we continue to grow as a county, we’ve got to grow these services," said Gravell.

An additional chunk of that would go to the Sheriff’s Office as the county looks to equip correctional officers with body camera videos and replace tasers.

Another $400,000 could be set aside to study what expanding or moving the Criminal Justice Center and jail out of downtown Georgetown might look like.

"We have a criminal justice center, which is our court system that is at full capacity," said Gravell. "We can’t add any more space at that current location without expanding."

Another top priority is hiring a medical examiner.

"As a Justice of the Peace in our county, you handle death investigations and our JP’s today have been asking for it because the call volume and descendants in our county have literally doubled in five years," said Gravell.

County employees could also see a 3 percent pay raise.

"Just like everybody else in Central Texas, a gallon of gas cost me more than it did three years ago," said Gravell.

But not everything will see more money.

The roads and bridge funds decreased by a little more than 2 percent.

Although the county already has about 7 million set aside for future transportation projects, like Corridor K, which has caused some residents in Walburg to be concerned over the future of their farmland.

The county is carrying another 6 million over from the last budget because of major ticket items, like ambulances, that have still not been received.

It’s still up for debate about what this means for taxes.

The county has a cap on the tax rate at about $0.40. Right now, the county’s website says the current rate is about $0.37.

The county will open the discussion to the public on August 13 and 20 before voting on August 27.

"We’d love to hear from our constituents," said Gravell. "We love their input, we love their guidance."

More information can be found on the county’s website.