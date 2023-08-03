Wandering Oak Fire: Burnet County wildfire burns 22 acres

Fire crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Burnet County.

The Wandering Oak Fire is burning southwest of the city of Burnet.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 22 acres and 50 percent contained.

No structures have been lost.

Wandering Oak fire burns in Burnet County southwest of the city of Burnet.

Dozers built a fire line Wednesday and helped contain spot fires.

Firefighters have been patrolling and monitoring the fire area overnight.

