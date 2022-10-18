Burn ban issued for Williamson County

The Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban effective at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The burn ban is not to exceed 90 days.

The burn ban was issued due to severe drought conditions, above average heat, low humidity, low fuel moistures and high winds that are creating dangerous wildfire conditions that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

A person violates this order if they burn any combustible material outside an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others.

The burn ban prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, or other natural vegetation.

For additional restrictions, requirements and details relating to the Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning, the Order may be viewed here.