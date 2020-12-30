Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell terminates burn ban

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of Williamson County. The burn ban was lifted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, terminating the outdoor burning ban prior to its 90-day expiration period.

The burn ban had been issued on December 15, due to circumstances that posed possible safety hazards in unincorporated areas in the county. The Williamson County Fire Marshal and Office of Emergency Management had recommended for Judge Gravell to lift the burn ban as a result of improved conditions.

Residents are reminded to be cautious with any outdoor burning activity. Outdoor burning must be conducted under state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219, according to a press release from Judge Gravell.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Prior to conducting control burns, please take the following steps:

Please contact your local fire department – Some fire departments may require a Burn Permit.

Please contact Williamson County Communications – Call and report your control burn to Williamson County Communications at (512) 864-8282, option 1 twice. Williamson County Communications should be able to inform you of any burning restrictions that Williamson County Communications has been made aware of and that may exist.

Click here for more information from Williamson County officials.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS