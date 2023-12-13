WilCo Regional Animal Shelter partners with Petco to find pets homes

If you want to add a four-legged family member during the holiday season, this might be your chance.

The nonprofit Petco Love is working with the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter hoping to find a home for the animals in their care.

This weekend, they're waiving adoption fees to make it easier to meet your new best friend.

RELATED: Watch: Abandoned puppies get holiday-themed names

If you're interested, you can go to the shelter's Georgetown location between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, or the Cedar Park Petco on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.